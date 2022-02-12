Seen and heard: Ben Ackerley's family wears red, Brian Brigger has Super plans, Benn is 'The Mathurian'

Bengal boys

The Wildcats’ international players might not know a whole lot about American football at this point but they do know who they are rooting for in the Super Bowl. Popular equipment manager Brian Brigger just happens to be a diehard Bengals fan who was born and raised in Cincinnati.

“We’re all rooting for the Bengals because of Brigger," UA athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie said.

Brigger said he was just 6 years old the last time the Bengals made the Super Bowl after the 1988 season, so that means he's suffered pretty much ever since.

With that sort of history, it might come as no surprise that Brigger has a friend who secured Super Bowl tickets and plans to attend the game.

Brigger was scheduled to fly back with the Wildcats after Saturday’s game. The team is scheduled to arrive home at 11 p.m.; Brigger plans to wash the team’s uniforms at McKale Center into the early morning hours before heading to Los Angeles by car at 4 a.m.

“Couple hours of sleep, and a couple more in the car,” Brigger said.

The Mathurian