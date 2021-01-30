Seen and heard: Benn Mathurin's back and starting; UA mall become vaccine hub; coaches remember John Chaney

The exchange ended with Chaney charging the stage to physically confront Calipari, but he was stopped before he could reach the now Kentucky head coach.

“I’m so saddened to hear that we have lost John Chaney, a coaching icon, a Hall of Famer, a molder of young men, the ultimate competitor and a dear friend,” Calipari said on Twitter. “Being able to compete against the best at a young age gave me a great opportunity to grow and learn.”

Calipari later added to his chain of tweets a picture of Chaney jokingly choking Calipari.

“Coach Chaney and I fought every game we competed — as everyone knows, sometimes literally — but in the end he was my friend,” he said. “Throughout my career, we would talk about basketball and life. I will miss those talks and I will (miss) my friend. Rest in peace, Coach!”

Calipari wasn’t the only coach Chaney had some words for during his time at Temple.