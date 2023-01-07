 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEEN AND HEARD

Seen and heard: Bill Walton receives custom chair from UA student; 'I love my chair,' the big man says

University of Arizona president Robert Robbins, left, and director of athletics Dave Heeke help Bill Walton unveil the school's gift to him of a custom decorated chair before Arizona's game against Washington State at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 6, 2023. Walton uses higher seated chairs when announcing games to back issues so assistant A.D. for Communications Matt Ensor came up with the idea to get Walton his own chair when he comes to announce games at McKale. Masters of Fine Arts student Gabi Walter painted the chair incorporating several themes, including Walton's love of The Grateful Dead.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

When you’re a 6-foot-11-inch person with a history of back problems, sometimes you go to great lengths to find comfort. 

For several years, whenever Bill Walton came to Tucson to broadcast a game, the chairs were too short and uncomfortable, so he often borrowed chairs from the nearby “Aloft” hotel. 

“I always made sure they got the chair back,” Walton said with a smitten grin.

Walton — and Aloft — won’t have to worry about him borrowing the hotel’s chair anymore, because less than two hours before No. 5 Arizona’s 74-61 loss to Washington State on Saturday at McKale Center, Walton was gifted a custom chair tailored for his frame. 

The UA had it specially ordered for Walton last year, but it was a generic metal chair. Besides his hair, Walton isn’t necessarily a “gray person.” So, a UA School of Art graduate student, Gabrielle Walter, who is receiving her master’s degree in graphic and design this spring, shouldered the honor of painting the chair. 

People are also reading…

With a yellow base, the chair features blue, purple and red cactuses, a basketball hoop and the skeleton Grateful Dead (Walton’s favorite band) logo. 

“I’m a big fan, so I originally did a design where it was all Grateful Dead,” Walter said to the UA College of Fine Arts. “But then I did some research on Mr. Walton, and I realized he also loves the Sonoran Desert and Tucson.”

“Bill’s chair” is also painted in sky blue lettering for the UCLA alumnus. 

“I love my chair,” Walton told the Star before Arizona-WSU. “It’s always been a struggle, but the people in Tucson have been super, super nice. Everyone has been as accommodating as possible. 

“I’m 6-11 and when you sit down, you always want your hips above your knees. All this furniture, which is built for preschool children, makes it very, very difficult to sit, so the great people here at Arizona … they came up with this very special chair. They did their research, found out what I like, put my name on the chair, did all sorts of artwork — it’s an absolute thing of beauty. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.” 

Walton noted it’s the first custom chair he’s received in the Pac-12. When Walton broadcasts games at either UCLA or USC, he normally packs a chair from home into his car and hauls it into Pauley Pavilion or Galen Center. The only road trip he travels with a chair from home is the Maui Invitational. 

“My life generally is one night at a time, so I’m a carry-on guy," Walton said. "I don’t carry on my chairs. But I love my chair and it’s a life saver. This is a spectacular, fantastic, terrific chair. … I just want to thank the kind and thoughtful people here at the University of Arizona. I’ve had a lifetime of orthopedic challenges, and when you have orthopedic challenges, it comes home to roost in your spine.

“I broke my spine playing for UCLA on January 7, 1974 — not that I remember the date — but I lived with it for a long time, and 15 years ago, it failed and my life was over. But now I’m better. I had surgery, and now I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”  

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) can't finish the fast break as Washington State guard Kymany Houinsou (31) recovers from the turnover to swat away his lay-up in their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 6, 2023.

Still in the Holiday spirit

Fresh off his career night against Washington, freshman point guard Kylan Boswell wore Christmas-themed shoes against Washington State. Boswell donned a pair of Nike’s Kobe 6 “Grinch,” inspired by the popular Christmas film. Price range to purchase the bright-green shoes on popular sneaker seller “GOAT” is from $702 to $3,504 depending on shoe size. 

Numbers game

30% — Oumar Ballo shot a season-worst 3 for 10 from the free-throw line Saturday. In the previous three games, Ballo was a combined 16 for 18 (89%). Ballo is recovering from an illness that hospitalized him and sidelined him for three days of practice leading up to Thursday. 

10 — Washington State leading Arizona 37-27 at the end of the first half marked the largest halftime home deficit under Tommy Lloyd. 

 — Azuolas Tubelis garnered his fifth double-double of the season after recording 29 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday. Tubelis passed his double-double total from last season. 

693  — The last time Arizona lost at McKale Center was a 63-61 setback against Oregon during the pandemic-influenced season on Feb. 13, 2021 — 693 days before Saturday. Lloyd's 26-game streak at McKale Center came to an end. 

1 — For the first time in Washington State history, the Cougars beat a top-five opponent on the road. 

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) gets stripped of a rebound by Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) in the second half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 6, 2023.

He said it

“It feels like s***.” — Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa after the Wildcats’ loss to Washington State

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News