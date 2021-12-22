Seen and heard: Cats are boosted, Tennessee has a UA connection and Arizona lands on time (this time)

As the selected “dunker” and his teammates land together, Tennessee fans cheer before the team briefly returns to the locker room for final pregame preparations.

On Wednesday, the Vols chose 7-foot center Uros Plavsic, who barely needed to jump off the ground to put his dunk in.

Paying it back

Already popular for his hustle and energy, Tennessee forward John Fulkerson opted to return for a super senior season after battling a rough case of COVID-19 last season. The 24-year-old then realized how old he really was, joking that he was “trying to get community service hours in for babysitting” when he played with four freshmen in a game earlier this season.

He further cemented his image by announcing after name, image and likeness opportunities opened up last July that he would use a portion of his earnings to donate $1 to the Tennessee Fund for every point the team scores this season.