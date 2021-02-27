Seen and heard: Cats honor seniors, induct pair into ring of honor — and beat UW in final seconds

McCray called the induction “an honor of a lifetime” on a Zoom conference call on Tuesday.

“To me, it honors not only my athleticism, but it honors my life,” he said. “It puts my life in historical perspective.”

The big number

61 Days since UA center Christian Koloko scored in double figures. Koloko tabbed 11 points on Saturday, his first double-figure outing since Arizona’s win over Colorado on Dec. 28.

He said it

“Say, we’re all asleep, right? It’s 11 a.m., after everyone had breakfast, and he only has class on certain days, so I’ll be in class, right, and he’s just playing a game and you can hear him. If he kills someone in (Call of Duty Warzone), he’s getting turnt, he yells so loud. I’ll be on the phone with someone and they ask, ‘What is that in the background?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s just my roommate.

“That boy Terrell is always in his room playing that game. If anyone asks what Terrell is doing, he’s in his room playing that game.”

— Arizona freshman Dalen Terry, on his one-year experience living with Terrell Brown

— Justin Spears

— Arizona freshman Dalen Terry, on his one-year experience living with Terrell Brown — Justin Spears