Seen and heard: Dave Pasch is everywhere, Jemarl Baker has good taste and more from UA's thrilling win in Tempe

Wildcat fam

Walton’s home just north of San Diego’s Balboa Park contains a trove of Arizona memories, thanks to his son Luke.

Now the Sacramento Kings’ head coach, Luke Walton played at UA from 1998-2003. His dad watched constantly as a stream of Wildcats and then-coach Lute Olson would drop by.

“I know a lot of Arizonans come to San Diego in the summertime and all the players from when Luke was there would come over,” Bill Walton says. “Luke was there for five years, but he knew everybody from before and after so it was a seven-or-eight-year period of time. … They spent a lot of their lives here in our house. And every summer, Lute Olson would come over for dinner.”

Walton said that’s why he doesn’t view UA’s “A Players’ Program” slogan as a marketing and recruiting thing.

“It’s not just talk,” Walton said. “The family that University of Arizona basketball has is very special. And we have that at UCLA. We have it with the Pac-12. I feel so lucky to still be a part of that. And Luke, to have that with Arizona is just spectacular. Very special and life-changing, life-affirming.”

Daytripping