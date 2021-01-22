Seen and heard from McKale Center: Conner joins Cats, Thomas honored, Aari takes over

Top in-state prospect joins Cats

Four-star recruit Madison Conner, a class of 2021 point guard from Chandler, arrived on campus this week after deciding to forgo her final semester of high school. Conner cleared COVID-19 testing protocols and was ruled eligible in time to suit up for the Utah game.

UA coach Adia Barnes said earlier this week she plans to ease the freshman to the program before determining how much she will play this year.

“She still has to learn the system,” Barnes said. “But you guys might be surprised, she might be someone that can help us down the stretch, if anything I’m going to give her experience.”

Thomas recognized pregame

Sam Thomas, a member of the 2020 Pac-12 All-Defensive team, is primarily known for her shot-blocking and perimeter defense.

She reached a milestone on the other side of the ball last weekend.

The senior forward scored her 1,000th- areer point at Washington State on Jan. 10. Prior to Friday’s game against Utah, Thomas was honored at midcourt for the accomplishment and received a commemorative game ball from Barnes.

She wasn’t the only player to have a significant achievement.