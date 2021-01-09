Seen and heard from McKale: On UCLA's Tyger King, Bill Walton's virtual return and Kentucky transfers

“No one has been more like John Wooden on and off the court than Lute Olson. Lute Olson was the 21st century version of John Wooden. He’s a pillar of the community and he brought water to the desert,” Walton said. “He was the reason this program is what it is today. He laid the foundation.”

Kentucky transfers

Although they weren’t teammates and missed each other by a season, Saturday’s game featured a pair of Kentucky transfers — one on each team: Jemarl Baker (Arizona) and Johnny Juzang (UCLA).

Baker transferred from Kentucky to Arizona following two seasons with the Wildcats in 2019, while Juzang was a one-and-done before bolting for Westwood. Baker ended the night four points on 2 of 7 shooting from the field and 0 for 4 from 3-point range, while Juzang was second on the team in scoring with 16 points.

Miller revealed after the game that Baker missed most of the second half with a hand injury.

The last time

As pointed out by Bernstein on ESPN, the last time UA and Arizona State were swept by the L.A. schools at home was when the Wildcats and Sun Devils first joined the Pac-10 in 1978.