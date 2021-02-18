Seen and heard from Pauley Pavilion: Arizona's Batcho and Baker stay home; Cats tempt fate with red unis

“UCLA has always been like a dream school for me, so I just had to wait and see it out,” Bailey told the Times, “but this is something I’m totally committed with.”

Undefeated versus COVID-19

The fact that Arizona’s game with UCLA went off as scheduled Thursday, by now, is no surprise.

Neither team has had a single game canceled or postponed this season because of their own COVID-19 issues. All eight of Arizona’s canceled or postponed games and all five of UCLA’s have come as a result of positive tests and/or contact tracing protocols with their opponents

“I know it look we’ve made it look easy by, knock on wood, not having a positive test since we returned to training in September,” Cronin said. “But it’s not easy.”

And it’s boring. Both teams have gone out of their way to alter nearly every aspect of their daily routines: UA charters two buses instead of one almost everywhere it goes, and assigns each player their own room instead of doubling them up, as well as eating alone in their rooms out of a box or room service tray on most occasions.