Seen and heard from Salt Lake City: Late tip alters Cats' plans; Kim Aiken off UA's roster; Justin Kier takes in the West

Sleep comes first

Normally when playing Utah on a Thursday night before facing Colorado, the Wildcats bolt for Boulder right away on a midnight flight over the Rockies. Since players are normally too wired to go to sleep quickly after a game anyway, the strategy has been to fly while they wind down and still get everyone in bed around midnight or 1 a.m.

Thursday’s 9 p.m. tipoff changed that thinking.

UA basketball operations director TJ Benson said he and coach Tommy Lloyd figured the late tip could easily translate into a bedtime of 3 or 4 a.m. if anything was delayed in the game (it was delayed until about 9:15) or the weather (it was forecast to snow lightly overnight Thursday).

“He said, ‘I’d rather have them sleep in and practice in Colorado (on Friday) night,’” Benson said. “You don’t want to get in at 3 or 4 in the morning.”