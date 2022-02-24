Seen and heard from Salt Lake City: Late tip alters Cats' plans; Kim Aiken officially off team; Justin Kier takes in the West

It's official: Aiken off team

Although he hasn’t played a game for Arizona since Dec. 5, forward Kim Aiken was listed consistently on UA rosters until he was removed from the online roster this week.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd confirmed after Thursday's Utah-Arizona game that Aiken is "no longer with us, and that's about all I've got."

The UA has not given a reason for Aiken’s departure, except to say it’s for personal reasons. He remains listed in the UA’s student directory.

Although he still has a year of eligibility remaining, Aiken appears to have finished a short UA career by playing in only seven games, averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds. He played a key defensive role off the bench early this season, guarding big wings or forwards. Since Aiken’s departure, that role been taken by sophomore guard Pelle Larsson.

Sleep comes first