Seen and heard in Boulder: Scary time for Baltic Cats, CU coach praises UA, seniors honored

“I knew (Thursday) was a big day with Estonia Independence Day and everything going on in the region,” said UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who was the lead recruiter for Kriisa and the Tubelis brothers. “It’s a big deal to see what’s happening in Ukraine right now. That impacts guys. The center of the world right now is in the backyard of some of our guys on the team.”

Guard Pelle Larsson (Nacka, Sweden) is from the other side of the Baltic Sea, while Adama Bal (Le Mans, France) is also from Europe.

Same names, different Wildcats

When Colorado beat Arizona 82-79 last season at the CU Events Center, guard Kerr Kriisa was playing in just his second college game and Bennedict Mathurin was pulled from the starting lineup because then-UA coach Sean Miller didn’t like his attitude at Utah two nights earlier.

The Wildcats also had another promising freshman in Azuolas Tubelis, who had 18 points in that game.

But Colorado coach Tad Boyle said he was still somewhat surprised to see that talented core turn all the way into the nation’s second-ranked team by the next time they went to Colorado.