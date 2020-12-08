Seen and heard: 'JET' is temporarily grounded, Aaron Gordon inks sneaker deal and Joseph Blair gets NBA coaching gig

The documentary followed Gordon after the contest and showed clips of pundits claiming Gordon was robbed of the dunk contest for a second time in his NBA career. Gordon also fell short of Zach LaVine in the 2016 dunk contest.

“It’s just fuel to the fire, that’s all adversity is,” Gordon said in the documentary. “If I’ve been knocked down 100 times, I’ll get right back up. It’s easy at this point.”

Gordon is entering his seventh season in the NBA and third year of his four-year, $80 million contract. Gordon will earn $18.1 million this season, making him the highest-paid Wildcat in the NBA.

On this day

The Wildcats have played on Dec. 7 on a number of occasions. The most notable loss was a 20-point blowout to the Marana Air Base team in 1944.

The best win for the Wildcats on Dec. 7 came in 1991, when Arizona took down LSU and star center Shaquille O’Neal at McKale Center.