Seen and heard: Kerr Kriisa can't catch a break, Beavers revamp arena for TV, Cats want to play Monday

“To be completely honest, there's been days where they kind of drag in” to practice, Tinkle said. “Because they've had to get up early to come in and test and then go get breakfast, come back, lift, go get a little bit of a break, maybe go handle some classwork online and then come back for practice but that's what we have to do in order to play.

“So it might be easy for some of us that are in the middle of all that to say, 'Well, if that's what it takes to get the reward of playing, it's a reward.' And it's just the new normal. That's what we have to deal with … there should be no excuses or, or no explanations of why. Just get it done. We've said the same thing from day one, that teams that handle this the best and stay together throughout are getting to enjoy success. So we've just got to stay focused on that.”