Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW

UA forward Azuolas Tubelis was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 16 points and eight rebounds against UCLA and USC over the weekend. It’s the first time Tubelis has earned conference Player of the Week. He joined fellow UA teammates Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin (twice) as players to receive Pac-12 Player of the Week nods this year.

On Monday, Tubelis earned his second double-double of the season with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 11 rebounds.

The last time …

The previous time Arizona was ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll when playing the Sun Devils multiple times in a season was in 2014. But the last time Arizona swept ASU in the regular season as a top-five team was in 2003, when the UA was the top-ranked team in college basketball in both matchups.

Tommy Lloyd also became the first UA head coach since Lute Olson in 1984 to sweep the Sun Devils during his first season at the helm.

Arizona’s 12-point win is the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in Tempe since the 2016-17 season.