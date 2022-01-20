Seen and heard: On a hollow Maples, smarty Cats and floor burns as No. 3 Arizona blasts Stanford

Good times ahead?The Wildcats have plenty of time between Thursday night’s game at Stanford and a Sunday afternoon game at Cal, but not many defined plans yet.

At least they didn’t until the game was over.

“No crazy plans yet,” Lloyd said earlier this week. “It’s the old deal: Let’s see how we play. That usually determines a lot, the coach’s decision on what the guys can and can’t do. So if they play good Thursday, we might have some options.”

The Wildcats were scheduled to spend Thursday and Friday in Palo Alto, then move over to the East Bay at midday Saturday, where they will practice in advance of the Cal game.

That’s a more relaxed pace than during most of the Wildcats’ previous Bay Area trips, where they have often bused directly to a hotel near the next game on the night after the first game.

Wildcat tiesTwo Stanford faces have strong roots with the Wildcats.

Assistant coach Adam Cohen was a staffer for former coaches Lute Olson and Kevin O’Neill before taking off on a journey that took him to USC, Vanderbilt, Harvard, Rice and now Stanford.