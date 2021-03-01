Seen and heard: On Azuolas Tubelis' accolades, Arizona's travel itinerary and a 'Wild Duck'

While a few fans have entered the café to watch Oregon games they can’t attend in person across the street, Overbeck said they mostly arrive when they can’t watch the game on their own televisions. Only two men sat inside the restaurant about an hour before Thursday’s game.

For that reason, Overbeck said the café actually did well showing the Chargers, featuring former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, when their games weren’t available in the Eugene area.

Travel on the fly

Normally, Arizona’s operational team locks down travel arrangements months in advance, shortly after the Pac-12 and its television partners determine exact game dates sometime in September.

Obviously, that hasn’t been possible this season and it was even tougher before Monday’s game, which wasn’t even announced until a week ahead of time by the Pac-12.

But Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations, said Arizona was able to quickly assemble charter flights, hotel rooms, buses and meals well enough for what he’s been calling “regular COVID trip.”