Seen and heard: On bummer numbers, red threads, Benn Mathurin's NBA prospects and a potential recruit

Bummer numbers

Saturday’s 63-61 loss was Arizona’s sixth straight against Oregon dating back to the 2017-18 season, when star freshman and top NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton was a Wildcat. Since Arizona beat Oregon in the 2015 Pac-12 Tournament championship, the Wildcats are 2-9 against the Ducks.

Arizona is also 10-12 all-time against the Ducks with Miller as coach. The only other team the Wildcats have a losing record against under Miller is UCLA (12-14).

Red threads

Unaware that Oregon would be wearing its gray “Mighty Oregon” uniforms on Saturday, Arizona made a last-minute adjustment.

The UA opted to wear its red uniforms for just the second time this season. Both teams Arizona wore red uniforms this season, the Cats have lost. The Wildcats went with the red look in their road-opening loss at Stanford in Santa Cruz, California.

Big Benn