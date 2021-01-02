Seen and heard: On cardboard cutouts, COVID-19 tests and hoops on the Palouse

While the Wildcats were forced to eat boxed meals in their rooms on their Seattle swing, The Davenport offered them a chance to live somewhat normally in Spokane.

The Wildcats ate team meals together inside the hotel's 4,000-square-foot meeting room.

“It’s probably more normal to what we do,” said Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations. “It’s a gigantic room and we had only three guys at each table.”

With no boosters or others added to their core travel party — and with injuries keeping Daniel Batcho (knee, out for at least another month) and walk-on Jordan Mains (who is day-to-day with a foot injury) home — the Wildcats had just 30 people in their traveling party. That meant they could also distance somewhat even on their 50-seat charter jet: There were single seats on one side of the jet, while many of the two-seat rows had just one body in them.

The jet was scheduled to meet the Wildcats in Pullman after Saturday’s game and ferry them directly home for an estimated 2:30 a.m. arrival.

Washed up

It was 40 degrees during the Wildcats’ drive from Spokane to Pullman late Saturday afternoon, with rain washing away much of the half-foot of snow that blanketed the Palouse before New Year’s Day.