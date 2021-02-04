Seen and heard: On Kriisa's jersey, Utah's fans and a color analyst with UA ties

In the photo, Miller is raising both arms with a wide-open grin on his face and he did have plenty to celebrate that day: Miller had a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists while Utah’s triangle-and-two defense strangled the Wildcats in the 76-51 victory.

Muffled Huntsman

Often the next rowdiest arena in the Pac-12 after Arizona, Utah has started games against Arizona in recent seasons by giving fans free battery-lit Styrofoam wands to wave around before the game, creating a spectacle during pregame introductions.

But of course, it was different Thursday. All Utah could do was serve up a video tribute to the team, with shots of the “U of U” logo shooting off firecrackers or something.

During the game, the recorded fan noise was the lowest we’ve seen at any UA game this season, making it feel even more like a scrimmage.

Batcho stays home

The Wildcats had all their healthy scholarship players on hand Thursday, leaving behind Jemarl Baker (broken wrist) and Daniel Batcho (illness).