Seen and heard: On Kriisa's name game, CU's empty arena and Ernie McCray's big night

While there weren’t any fans on hand, no student section breathing down the Arizona bench in the corner of the CU Events Center, both Arizona and Colorado could feel the weight of Saturday’s game.

For Arizona, a win meant a chance to was a chance to stay in the Pac-12’s upper division and quickly forget about a 15-point loss at Utah on Thursday.

For Colorado, it may have been even more important: The Buffs needed a win to have a chance to staying within striking range of first-place UCLA if they are to win the Pac-12, and also stay firmly in the NCAA Tournament hunt.

But Buffs coach Tad Boyle tried not to make too much of it before the game.

“The Arizona game is one game,” Boyle said. “We want to win. We want to get back on that track but it’s not like if we don’t win our seasons over with because it’s not.

“I want them to play with confidence and not fear of making mistakes. The problem is for us to compete for a league championship or even an upper half finish, this is critical game. So from that standpoint it is a big time game.”

