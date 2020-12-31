Seen and heard: On Terrell Brown's all-business homecoming, Arizona avoiding Washington fans and hairstyles

Hair raisers

Struggling on the court in the early season, the Huskies still might lead the Pac-12 in one category: Hair.

RaeQuan Battle, Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Pryor all have big heads of hair.

So much so that Battle, the first Tulialip tribe member to earn a Division I scholarship, was even asked jokingly on Wednesday if the trio had some sort of “Hair Club” endorsement scheme going.

“Not at the moment, not really,” Battle said, chuckling. “You know, I think it just came out of nowhere. My hair grows pretty fast and Marcus has been growing for a while and Nate just showed up with his hair out. So I mean, it just all came together. We’re all bros, you know — we’ve known each other for years so I guess it’s just a friend thing.”

Both Battle and Tsohonis played for the well-regarded Seattle Rotary club team on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Last season, Tsohonis was even called a “Hair-Raising” Husky in a story that said he could have fit in with the ABA, alongside Dr. J and Artis Gilmore.

