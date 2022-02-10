Seen and heard: On Tommy Lloyd's Washington return, a vintage broadcasting team and miniature Cougs

“I really thought he was going to be an integral part of our deal,” Smith said. “Just with his maturity and ability to defend inside. It just puts more pressure on a guy like Mouhamed Gueye to come into form and that’s hurt our depth.”

Rescheduling madness

Arizona is hardly the only Pac-12 team with pandemic-induced makeup games cluttering its schedule lately.

The Wildcats already had to take a three-game road trip that culminated in a 16-point loss at UCLA on Jan. 25, then learned earlier this week they would have to squeeze in a March 1 game at USC in between their Utah-Colorado road trip and a final pair of home games against Stanford and Cal. That will give UA five games over the final 10 days of the regular season.

Washington State, meanwhile, kicked off a gauntlet of its own on Thursday.

After hosting Arizona and ASU this weekend, the Cougars will play at Oregon next Monday, return home to Pullman, then leave next Wednesday to play at UCLA on Feb. 17 and USC on Feb. 20 in Los Angeles.