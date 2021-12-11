Seen and heard: On UA's Uber rides, the boosters' pizza party and Gardner's unscheduled homecoming

One-star trip

Thanks to a quick pivot — and the Uber app — the Wildcats suffered only a four-hour delay when Friday's charter flight into Champaign was diverted to Indianapolis because of low visibility.

The Wildcats left Tucson at 2:22 p.m. Friday via a chartered iAero Airways 737. They were scheduled to arrive at the Champaign/Urbana airport at 5:30 p.m., but circled around in bad weather and were then sent to Indianapolis.

Rather than wait two hours for their buses to arrive from Champaign, special assistant TJ Benson said the players and coaches took five Ubers for the two-hour drive to Champaign. The team arrived at about 10 p.m. local time.

“No other issues came up, thankfully,” said Benson, who worked in basketball administration at Gonzaga last season. “One thing I’ve learned in the last two years is you need to be ready to adapt to any situation at any time.”

Widespread thunderstorms, drenching rain and even tornado watches led to delays in and out of Champaign/Urbana's Willard Airport on Friday.

Pizza party