Seen and heard: Wildcats' Mathurin exits, Kriisa makes progress and Devils go ice-cold against UA

Mathurin exits game with injury
With 1:52 left in the first half of Monday's 80-67 win over rival Arizona State, Arizona freshman Bennedict Mathurin landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed his right foot while defending an ASU layup attmpt.
Mathurin was helped to the locker room, and missed the rest of the first half. He returned to the floor to jog during warmups, then left the floor again.
UA later posted on its team Twitter account that Mathurin suffered a right-ankle sprain, and that X-rays of his leg came back negative.
Martin’s final hurrah
Barring something unforeseen, Monday marked the last time ASU guard Remy Martin faced Arizona.
The All-Pac-12 Martin has competed in all eight contests against the UA since he was a freshman during the 2017-18 season, but only won three of them. His most notable game against the Wildcats was a 31-point performance in Tempe during the 2018-19 season. Martin’s top McKale Center outing came in the same season, when he scored 27 points on 10 for 17 shooting from the field.
Kriisa making progress
Arizona freshman guard Kerr Kriisa stood on the sidelines and watched Arizona’s warmups before Monday’s game.
That might not sound like much, but it’s a sign of progress after Kriisa suffered a broken nose and concussion in practice on Jan. 13. Arizona players typically are first kept away from basketball activities after suffering concussions — especially when it comes to noise and lights.
Kriisa did not make UA’s trip to play at Oregon State on Jan. 14 and was not present for its win at ASU on Jan. 21.
Mannion remembers Kobe
Tuesday marks one year since a helicopter crash that took the lives of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California.
The loss of the Lakers legend shook Los Angeles and the sports world to its core. The new generation of basketball players grew up around the game while Bryant was a box-office star in the NBA.
Former Arizona point guard Nico Mannion, who’s currently in his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, idolized the Lakers star growing up. Mannion recalled on Monday when he discovered the news about his basketball hero’s death. Mannion saw posts on Twitter before heading to practice at the UA, and then immediately called his father, former Utah Jazz guard Pace Mannion.
Like others, gut-twisting news about Bryant left Mannion stunned and in disbelief.
“I was crying,” Mannion said. “I didn’t have a personal relationship with Kobe, but he’s an influence and one of the reasons I play basketball and one of the reasons why I love the game. I could say that for a lot of people, I’m assuming, so he had an impact on everybody, not just basketball players.”
When Mannion was “10 or 11 years old,” he attended a Lakers-Jazz playoff game in Salt Lake City with Pace, and was determined to personally meet Bryant. The rest provided Mannion a memory he’ll never forget.
“Kobe was my favorite player, so I told my dad, ‘Hey, I want to meet Kobe.’ … He was like, ‘Go down there (towards the locker room)," Mannion said. "There’s going to be a lot of people there, but if you want to get his attention, try saying something in Italian, because he speaks Italian.’
“I went down there and said something in Italian as he came out. He was the last one out of the locker room and had an all-white suit. I said something in Italian and got his attention, and he came over, got on a knee and talked to me for 10 minutes about everything — asking me how school was, how basketball was, what my hobbies are, just had a full conversation about everything. For him to be one of the best players in the world, be the last one out of the locker room and take 10 minutes out of his day to get on a knee and spend time with me just really opened my eyes and that it’s bigger than basketball. He made a memory for me that’ll last me a lifetime, and he’s done that for countless people.”
Ex-Wildcat Williams sets up studio in house
Like other ESPN broadcasters, including Monday night’s Bill Walton-Dave Pasch duo for UA-ASU, former Arizona forward and ESPN college basketball analyst Corey Williams has learned to adjust to calling games from home.
Williams has traveled to West Coast Conference venues, including St. Mary’s-BYU, but was forced to call the game from the upper-deck seats. Williams has also been on WAC and Mountain West basketball broadcasts on ESPN's family of networks.
On Thursday, Williams was the color commentator for UCLA-Cal on ESPNU, but remained home in Tucson for the game. Williams’ background whenever he was on camera: a framed picture of him at McKale Center as a player against UCLA, his Batavia (Illinois) High School jersey, a UA team photo, Arizona plaques and an ovular Nike “Just Do It Arizona” sign.
Markkanen, Green rep UA
Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen is going on his fourth season removed from his lone season at Arizona, but the Chicago Bulls forward still honors his roots. Markkanen entered the United Center Monday night sporting a navy blue and white UA letterman’s jacket; he flashed the Wildcat hand gesture.
Markkanen, 23, is averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Bulls this season.
He wasn't the only one wearing his old stomping grounds' gear before UA-ASU: Josh Green, first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks, donned a red “1997 National Champs” shirt before going up against former UA teammate Zeke Nnaji and the Nuggets. Green is averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a rookie, while Nnaji is averaging 2.7 minutes per contest.
The big number
33
Years since UA head coach and ex-Pittsburgh point guard Sean Miller assisted Jerome Lane for a backboard-shattering dunk against Providence, which prompted longtime college basketball announcer Bill Raftery’s famous “Send it in, Jerome!” line.
No caffeine required
While watching the Wildcats — and settling down afterward — will require staying up until nearly midnight twice this week, the Pac-12 cut Arizona fans a break over the next two weeks.
After Monday’s late night tip against ASU and another 9 p.m. start on Thursday against Stanford, the Wildcats won’t tip off after 6 p.m. through at least Feb. 13.
They’ll play Cal at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Utah at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, at Colorado at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, then return home to host Oregon State at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Oregon at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Another big number
6:44
Elapsed time before ASU scored Monday night.
He said it
“(The Sonoran Desert) is an ecological, absolutely spectacular masterpiece of creation.” — Walton