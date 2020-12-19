Seen and heard: Wildcats tackle Santa Cruz, take extra buses in first road trip of college basketball season

“When you tell them they can’t eat outside, they just leave,” said Ariana Perez, an employee at Sesame Korean Grill, a restaurant just three blocks from the arena that normally enjoys its busiest days on Saturdays.

Next door at the well-regarded Crazy Crab, the situation is just as extreme. Billing itself as having “Boiling Crab, Draft Beer,” there was no boiling and no drinking inside. Chairs were empty and heat lamps were stored inside, since there was no reason to put them outside anymore.

Danny Park, a manager at Crazy Crab, said business is down by about a half, though he was spending Saturday afternoon cleaning, without a soul around.

Normally, he said the Crazy Crab even serves fans headed to Kaiser Permanente Arena to watch the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. But now there’s no point: No fans are allowed in the arena, and no food can be served on site.

“Before the (health order) it was pretty busy,” Park said.

Small crowd

Not only were fans not allowed inside Kaiser Permanente Arena, but neither were there souls of almost any other type.