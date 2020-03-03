Senior Day loses luster with so many Arizona Wildcats leaving early

Of the 35 high school signees who have come and gone during Miller’s 10-plus seasons with the Wildcats, only seven stuck around for four seasons — a rate of just 20%. (The departures include Ray Smith, who medically retired. He graduated from the UA last spring.) There are six high school signees on UA’s current roster, and at least half of them are expected to leave before their eligibility expires.

Two years ago, Miller even took the microphone during Senior Day ceremonies to acknowledge the early departures of Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins.

This year, he’s already confirmed that freshman point guard Nico Mannion will be leaving. He declined to do the same when asked Tuesday about the expected departures of fellow freshmen Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji. Arizona is only expected to honor players whose eligibility is expiring.

“We won’t really address that until the end of the season and that’s really the only fair way to do it,” Miller said. “When it all ends, each of them will go their own way and whatever they need from us, we’re going to give it to them. But it’s tough to put that as part of the equation before the last game ends.”