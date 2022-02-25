Senior Day will be surreal for Sam Thomas, Arizona's 'bright spirit'

What have you learned from your coach, Adia Barnes, that you will always carry with you?

A: “I would probably just say how to hold myself as a woman, and not (to) limit myself on anything. I can be whatever I want to be, as cliché as that sounds. I can be a working mom. I can just be a mom. I can just work. I can just do whatever I want. And just to take advantage of every opportunity that I can.”

Has your five years at Arizona been anything like what you expected when you first walked on the court for your first game as a freshman?

A: "First, I never thought I was going to be in college for five years. I was just expecting four years and done. I don't know who can stay in college and do school for that long, but here I am. Then obviously stepping onto the court my freshman year, I mean, I knew coming in that we weren't going to be good. I figured maybe by my last year here we would get to the NCAA Tournament and then maybe make it to the Sweet 16 or second round. I never thought that we would just build this program so fast like we did.”

How have your five years as a Wildcat changed you?