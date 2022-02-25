Senior Day will be surreal for Sam Thomas, Arizona's 'bright spirit'

Sam Thomas never expected all this.
Thomas came to Arizona with hopes of having nice four-year college basketball career. She hoped that maybe, by her senior year, the Wildcats would play in the NCAA Tournament.
“No, it's nothing like what I expected," she said. "It's so much better."
That's because the UA women's basketball program took off shortly after Thomas arrived. The Wildcats won the WNIT during her sophomore season. During Thomas' senior season, the Wildcats advanced to the national championship game before falling a basket short of the title.
Thomas was having so much fun that she decided to return for one more season.
She's became even more of a fan favorite this season. Look no further than the fans who visited a pop-up shop for Thomas' clothing line before Thursday's 64-46 loss to UCLA.
Fans, young and old, asked for autographs on mini-basketballs and posed for photos with Thomas.
Watching the scene, Thomas' mom, Julie, couldn't help but tear up a bit.
“I never expected this,” Julie Thomas said. “I just wanted her to get an education and have a good time. Tucson has just embraced her. To have 10,000 people cheer for your child, there are just no words.”
Thomas' boyfriend, former UA placekicker Lucas Havrisik, said he thinks he understands why fans are drawn to her.
“She just has a great genuineness about her. She's very a bright spirit,” he said. “She always makes me happy. She can turn anyone's frown upside down. When you're around Sam, you don't want to frown; you just want to smile because she's so bright and her smile so great. Everything about her is so unstressful. She has such a bright heart. I think it's the heart that everyone sees in her, which is probably what makes her Sam Thomas.”
Thomas is one of four players who will be honored in Senior Day festivities before Saturday's game against USC, joining Ariyah Copeland, Semaj Smith and Bendu Yeaney — though Yeaney may still return for another season. Senior Cate Reese announced at the beginning of the season that she will be returning for a fifth year; the same is likely true for Shaina Pellington.
The Star talked to Thomas this week about what she's learned, how she's changed — and if she’s really ready to go:
What is your favorite memory as a Wildcat?
A: “My favorite memory would probably be, of course, last year. The whole tournament run, but I think that's an obvious answer. Another memory would probably be beating Stanford at home and in McKale in front of all of our fans. I think that was that was the first time I've ever beat Stanford. It was just really exciting.”
What have you learned from your coach, Adia Barnes, that you will always carry with you?
A: “I would probably just say how to hold myself as a woman, and not (to) limit myself on anything. I can be whatever I want to be, as cliché as that sounds. I can be a working mom. I can just be a mom. I can just work. I can just do whatever I want. And just to take advantage of every opportunity that I can.”
Has your five years at Arizona been anything like what you expected when you first walked on the court for your first game as a freshman?
A: "First, I never thought I was going to be in college for five years. I was just expecting four years and done. I don't know who can stay in college and do school for that long, but here I am. Then obviously stepping onto the court my freshman year, I mean, I knew coming in that we weren't going to be good. I figured maybe by my last year here we would get to the NCAA Tournament and then maybe make it to the Sweet 16 or second round. I never thought that we would just build this program so fast like we did.”
How have your five years as a Wildcat changed you?
A: “It's made me grow and become more confident in myself. I think my basketball skills have improved a lot. My shooting has obviously gotten better. I just know myself better as a basketball player in regard to my strengths and weaknesses. Then, I think I've just grown academically and just taking advantage of every opportunity. I did my Nike internship, I was a part of a bunch of different clubs, whereas in high school, I just kept to myself a little bit. I think I've grown out of my shell coming to Arizona.”
Does it feel odd that Senior Day is really here? Do you think it's coming too quick, or do you feel like you've been here five years and it’s time for the next chapter?
A: “I think I kind of get a little bit of both. Sometimes I'm like, ‘OK, it's my last year. I have to go. I've been here for so long (that) it's time to say goodbye.’ But then I think about saying goodbye and I'm like, ‘No, I want to stay longer. This isn't my last Senior Day, and I can come back for another one and get another one’ — even though I know that's not possible. I get a mix of both.”
You always get the loudest cheer during pregame introductions. Have you thought about what it’s going to be like coming out for the last time for a regular-season game?
A: “Yeah, I've thought about it a lot. I know I probably would be filled with a bunch of different emotions. I hope it's just in front of everyone that has been there with me from the start and then, of course, everyone that's fought along the journey since. I hope we get a good crowd for that day just because I know it's going to be so special for all the seniors and me, of course, just to be in front of (the fans at) McKale for possibly the last time.”
Who is going to be the first to cry?
A: “Probably my mom will be the first to cry. My mom has already told me that she's going to cry as soon as she walks in (to McKale). But I would probably say, ‘Me’. I'll probably cry first."