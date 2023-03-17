COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Seniors Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez took over the game when the Wildcats needed it most to lead Arizona to a 75-62 victory over West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Reese led all scorers with 25 points (10 of 19 from the field) and had two blocks, and Martinez chipped in a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against her former team.
No. 7 seed Arizona (22-9) started off the first quarter on fire, scoring 28 points — tying the most points in a first quarter this season. The Wildcats led by 11 points at the turn and took a seven-point lead into halftime.
Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats in that quarter and had 12 points on 5 of 6 from the field in the first half. But she picked up two quick fouls in the third quarter and had to sit on the bench until under five minutes left in the game. Helena Pueyo was also in foul trouble. Pellington finished with 18 points (7 of 9 from the field).
Arizona rode Reese, Martinez, Madi Conner and two freshmen — Kailyn Gilbert and Paris Clark — much of the way and fought through to take a 68-57 lead before Pellington came back on the court.
The Arizona defense went to work with stop after stop, blocked shots and rebounds, holding West Virginia to under 25% shooting in the fourth quarter and 31.3% overall.
West Virginia ends its season 19-12, while Arizona moves on to play the winner of No. 15 Holy Cross vs. host No. 2 Maryland that is being played later Friday.
Photos: Arizona vs. W. Virginia in first round of NCAA women's tournament
Arizona forward Esmery Martinez, right, goes to the basket against West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith, center, gets blocked by Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona guard Kailyn Gilbert is at right. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) goes to the basket against West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Watson was charged for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) reacts in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) shoots against West Virginia forward Kylee Blacksten (14) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia guard Sarah Bates, left, and forward Isis Beh, right, battle for the ball against Arizona forward Cate Reese, center, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) reacts after she scored a basket with forward Esmery Martinez (12) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes gestures in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Lauren Fields (23) shoots in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) dribbles the ball in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Arizona guard Madison Conner (4) shoots against West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly (11) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway, right, and Arizona forward Esmery Martinez (12) battle for the ball in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) reaches for the ball in front of Arizona forward Esmery Martinez (12) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
West Virginia forward Kylee Blacksten, right, fouls Arizona forward Cate Reese, left, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. Arizona won 75-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass / Associated Press
Contact sports reporter PJ Brown at
pjbrown@tucson.com. On Twitter: @PJBrown09
