COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Seniors Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez took over the game when the Wildcats needed it most to lead Arizona to a 75-62 victory over West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Reese led all scorers with 25 points (10 of 19 from the field) and had two blocks, and Martinez chipped in a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against her former team.

No. 7 seed Arizona (22-9) started off the first quarter on fire, scoring 28 points — tying the most points in a first quarter this season. The Wildcats led by 11 points at the turn and took a seven-point lead into halftime.

Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats in that quarter and had 12 points on 5 of 6 from the field in the first half. But she picked up two quick fouls in the third quarter and had to sit on the bench until under five minutes left in the game. Helena Pueyo was also in foul trouble. Pellington finished with 18 points (7 of 9 from the field).

Arizona rode Reese, Martinez, Madi Conner and two freshmen — Kailyn Gilbert and Paris Clark — much of the way and fought through to take a 68-57 lead before Pellington came back on the court.

The Arizona defense went to work with stop after stop, blocked shots and rebounds, holding West Virginia to under 25% shooting in the fourth quarter and 31.3% overall.

West Virginia ends its season 19-12, while Arizona moves on to play the winner of No. 15 Holy Cross vs. host No. 2 Maryland that is being played later Friday.