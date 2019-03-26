Book Richardson

Emmanuel "Book" Richardson told a judge in federal court in January that he accepted $20,000 to steer student-athletes to sports agent Christian Dawkins.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star file

A joint memo filed by prosecutors and defense in the college basketball fraud case resulted in the sentencing date for former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson to be pushed back from April 24 to May 30.

A second trial involving college basketball figures is scheduled to begin on April 22, just two days before Richardson was scheduled to be sentenced.

"It was more of a logistical thing than anything else," said Craig Mordock, Richardson's Louisiana-based attorney. "It would have been very difficult to stop the trial and do a sentencing at 3:30 in the afternoon."

Mordock said there is probably an advantage for the judge to hear all of the evidence from the April 22 trial before sentencing Richardson and two other former assistant basketball coaches, Tony Bland and Lamont Evans. However, he said that may not make a difference in the sentencing Richardson receives.

"I don’t know that it helps him any but I don't think it hurts him," Mordock said. "It just pushes him back."

Richardson reached a plea agreement in January in which he pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge that normally carries a sentencing of 18-24 months in prison, though it is possible Richardson receives less.

