Seven countries, five languages, one goal: To win as Wildcats

“He certainly can play the one, but based on how our team’s made up, I think he’ll be in the game most of the time, if not all the time, with (another) point guard,” Miller said. “I think that frees him up to get away from running our team, and being more of a playmaker and a shooter.”

Then there’s Terrell Brown, who led the WAC in scoring last season with an average of 20.7 points a game and also has the ability to handle the ball. Brown is almost certain to start or play a significant role on the perimeter, with his 22 years of age and compelling experience in college basketball also likely to be assets.

Lightly recruited out of Seattle’s Garfield High School, Brown went to a local junior college to gain exposure and experience, then walked on at Seattle U as a sophomore — and became an all-league player there last season.

“I do see myself as a leader,” Brown said. “At first it was kind of hard being on a new team and being a leader but as you continue to play, you’re more vocal because of the experiences you’ve been through. People kind of lean on you a lot.”