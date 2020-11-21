 Skip to main content
Seventh-ranked Wildcats women to open season Nov. 29 against NAU
Seventh-ranked Wildcats women to open season Nov. 29 against NAU

  • Updated
Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) reacts to a foul call during No. 16 Arizona’s 73-57 win over Southern California at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 2, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Aari McDonald and the seventh-ranked Arizona women's basketball team will open their season Nov. 29 with a home game against NAU. No tipoff time or television assignment has been announced yet.

Coach Adia Barnes has taken to social media in the last week in search of nonconference opponents to fill the Wildcats' schedule after two opponents backed out because of COVID-19 concerns. NAU was always believed to be on Arizona's schedule, but a date was not finalized until recently.

After Nov. 29, the Wildcats' next scheduled game is Dec. 4 against UCLA. For now, the Lumberjacks are the only nonconference game on Arizona's schedule.

