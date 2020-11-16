 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seventh-ranked Wildcats women will play a 22-game Pac-12 schedule. Here's what it looks like.
editor's pick

Seventh-ranked Wildcats women will play a 22-game Pac-12 schedule. Here's what it looks like.

  • Updated
012520-sports-ArizonaVsArizonaState-14.JPG

Guard Aari McDonald, left, hugs teammate Cate Reese last season.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats will play a 22-game Pac-12 schedule this season, starting with home games against USC and UCLA and finishing the regular season with a road game against rival Arizona State.

Watch: Adia Barnes ready for Arizona Wildcats to be 'the hunted' in 2020-21

The conference announced its home/away designations and the league's weekly schedule on Monday. More specifics will be announced once television partners are finalized, though UCLA coach Cori Close has previously revealed that the Bruins will open conference play in Tucson on Dec. 4, with USC playing here on Dec. 6. The Wildcats are scheduled to be off from Dec. 22-Jan. 8, though that might change; Arizona is still looking for nonconference opponents.

Here's a look at the league's week-by-week schedule, with Arizona's games in bold:

Dec. 4-7

Colorado/Utah at Oregon/Oregon State

UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State

Washington/Washington State at California/Stanford

Dec. 10-14

Arizona State at Arizona

Oregon at Oregon State

Stanford at California

UCLA at USC

Utah at Colorado

Washington State at Washington

Dec. 18-21

Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah

California/Stanford at UCLA/USC

Oregon/Oregon State at Washington/Washington State

Jan. 1-4

California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State

UCLA/USC at Oregon/Oregon State

Washington/Washington State at Colorado/Utah

Jan. 8-11

Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State

Colorado/Utah at UCLA/USC

Oregon/Oregon State at Stanford/California

Jan. 14-18

California/Stanford at Colorado/Utah

Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State

Washington/Washington State at UCLA/USC

Jan. 22-25

Colorado/Utah at Arizona/Arizona State

UCLA/USC at California/Stanford

Washington/Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 29-Feb. 1

Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC

California/Stanford at Washington/Washington State

Oregon/Oregon State at Colorado/Utah

Feb. 5-8

Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State

Colorado/Utah at California/Stanford

UCLA/USC at Washington/Washington State

Feb. 12-15

California/Stanford at Oregon/Oregon State

UCLA/USC at Colorado/Utah

Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State

Feb. 19-22

Arizona/Arizona State at California/Stanford

Colorado/Utah at Washington/Washington State

Oregon/Oregon State at UCLA/USC

Feb. 26-March 1

Arizona at Arizona State

California at Stanford

Colorado at Utah

Oregon State at Oregon

USC at UCLA

Washington at Washington State

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Adia Barnes ready for Arizona Wildcats to be 'the hunted' in 2020-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News