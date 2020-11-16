Seventh-ranked Wildcats women will play a 22-game Pac-12 schedule. Here's what it looks like.

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats will play a 22-game Pac-12 schedule this season, starting with home games against USC and UCLA and finishing the regular season with a road game against rival Arizona State.
The conference announced its home/away designations and the league's weekly schedule on Monday. More specifics will be announced once television partners are finalized, though UCLA coach Cori Close has previously revealed that the Bruins will open conference play in Tucson on Dec. 4, with USC playing here on Dec. 6. The Wildcats are scheduled to be off from Dec. 22-Jan. 8, though that might change; Arizona is still looking for nonconference opponents.
Here's a look at the league's week-by-week schedule, with Arizona's games in bold:
Dec. 4-7
Colorado/Utah at Oregon/Oregon State
UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State
Washington/Washington State at California/Stanford
Dec. 10-14
Arizona State at Arizona
Oregon at Oregon State
Stanford at California
UCLA at USC
Utah at Colorado
Washington State at Washington
Dec. 18-21
Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah
California/Stanford at UCLA/USC
Oregon/Oregon State at Washington/Washington State
Jan. 1-4
California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State
UCLA/USC at Oregon/Oregon State
Washington/Washington State at Colorado/Utah
Jan. 8-11
Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State
Colorado/Utah at UCLA/USC
Oregon/Oregon State at Stanford/California
Jan. 14-18
California/Stanford at Colorado/Utah
Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State
Washington/Washington State at UCLA/USC
Jan. 22-25
Colorado/Utah at Arizona/Arizona State
UCLA/USC at California/Stanford
Washington/Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 29-Feb. 1
Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC
California/Stanford at Washington/Washington State
Oregon/Oregon State at Colorado/Utah
Feb. 5-8
Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State
Colorado/Utah at California/Stanford
UCLA/USC at Washington/Washington State
Feb. 12-15
California/Stanford at Oregon/Oregon State
UCLA/USC at Colorado/Utah
Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State
Feb. 19-22
Arizona/Arizona State at California/Stanford
Colorado/Utah at Washington/Washington State
Oregon/Oregon State at UCLA/USC
Feb. 26-March 1
Arizona at Arizona State
California at Stanford
Colorado at Utah
Oregon State at Oregon
USC at UCLA
Washington at Washington State
