Several former Arizona Wildcats to take part in NBA Summer League

Over the next 10 days, Las Vegas will essentially become the basketball version of Comic-Con with NBA Summer League in full effect starting Thursday.

Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion is a melting pot of recent draft picks, undrafted players, fringe league players and international prospects — and the next week or so could determine their NBA fate this upcoming season.

Per usual, several former Arizona Wildcats will take part in NBA Summer League this year.

Here’s a look at each one, along with a pair of former UA commits:

James Akinjo

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: Transferred to the UA from Georgetown during the 2019-20 season. Akinjo was an All-Pac-12 guard during the pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season, averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists per game, but transferred to Baylor for one season after then-head coach Sean Miller was fired.

Rundown: Akinjo went undrafted in this year’s draft.

First game: Utah Jazz, Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Alex Barcello

Team: Toronto Raptors

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: Member of Arizona’s star-studded 2018 recruiting class that was highlighted by former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. Barcello was a reserve guard for two seasons, before transferring to BYU, where he became a two-time All-West Coast Conference selection.

Rundown: Barcello went undrafted in this year’s draft.

First game: Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., NBA TV

Terrell Brown Jr.

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: Played for the Wildcats as a backup point guard during the 2020-21 season, then transferred to Washington after Miller was fired.

Rundown: After a stellar season at UW and emerging as one of the top guards in the Pac-12, Brown, the godson of ex-Wildcat Jason Terry, went undrafted.

First game: Denver Nuggets, Friday, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Abdul Gaddy

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: Gaddy, a former five-star point guard and McDonald’s All-American from Tacoma, Washington, was committed to Arizona’s 2009 recruiting class, but landed at hometown Washington after the late Lute Olson officially retired.

Rundown: Gaddy went undrafted in 2013 and has played professionally in Italy, Germany, Latvia, Greece and Israel — and in the G League.

First game: Houston Rockets, Saturday, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Christian Koloko

Team: Toronto Raptors

Position: Center

Connection to UA: Played three seasons for the Wildcats and tied Loren Woods for the school's single-season blocks (102) record in 2022. Koloko became the first player in Arizona history to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Rundown: Koloko was drafted No. 33 overall in the second round by the Raptors. The Cameroonian is the first Wildcat drafted by Toronto since Damon Stoudamire, who was the first-ever pick in franchise history, in 1995.

First game: Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., NBA TV

Bennedict Mathurin

Team: Indiana Pacers

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: The 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year was the Wildcats’ starting shooting guard for two seasons. The Montreal native averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during his sophomore campaign, leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as head coach at Arizona.

Rundown: Mathurin was taken No. 6 overall by the Pacers in this year’s draft. He’s the first UA guard to land in the top 10 of the NBA draft since Jason Terry in 1999.

First game: Charlotte Hornets, Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Shareef O’Neal

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Forward

Connection to UA: Decommitted from Arizona during the federal investigation into the program in 2018, then played at UCLA and LSU.

Rundown: The son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is the latest member of his family to don the purple and gold. The younger O’Neal also joins Scotty Pippen Jr. as sons of NBA legends to play for the Lakers this summer.

First game: Phoenix Suns, Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dalen Terry

Team: Chicago Bulls

Position: Forward

Connection to UA: The South Phoenix native and “glue guy” played two seasons at Arizona. Terry was named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team as a sophomore this past season. Despite several ex-Wildcats having standout careers for the Bulls, including Steve Kerr and Lauri Markkanen, Terry was the first one to be drafted by Chicago.

Rundown: Terry was selected No. 18 overall by the Bulls in this year’s draft.

First game: Dallas Mavericks, Friday, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Brandon Williams

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: Standout freshman at the UA during the 2018-19 season, before a congenital knee injury derailed his college career.

Rundown: The 22-year-old signed with the Westchester Knicks of the G League in 2021, then played for the Trail Blazers in 2022. In 24 games this past season, Williams averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

First game: Detroit Pistons, Thursday, 9 p.m., ESPN

Gabe York

Team: Indiana Pacers

Position: Guard

Connection to UA: The sharpshooter had a four-year career at Arizona from 2012-16.

Rundown: York turned pro in 2016 and signed with multiple clubs in Italy, Israel, Germany and Greece, along with stints in the G League. This past season, York led the G League in steals. York made his NBA debut this past season with Indiana. York tallied seven points and two assists against the Sixers in his association debut.