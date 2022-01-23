Shaina Pellington and 10th-ranked Wildcats overcome early deficit, race past No. 22 Colorado

Arizona trailed Colorado by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before putting together a run to tie the game at 29-29 going into the break. A Pellington 3-pointer followed by a Reese layup in the final minute capped off a 5-0 run.

Much like Friday night, Arizona picked up its defensive intensity in the second and third quarters to apply pressure to Colorado’s shooters.

“I think we just kind of came out flat; we weren't really ready,” Reese said. “We just picked it up, didn’t put our hands down and just kept playing. We played Arizona defense like we should’ve from the beginning.”

The game tilted in Arizona’s favor toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. The two teams traded baskets in the early part of the third until the Cats went on a 23-2 scoring stretch. Reese gave Arizona a 40-39 lead at 4:40 in the third.

Colorado missed 13 of its next 14 shots and the Wildcats capitalized on the other end. Reese and Pellington combined to score all 23 points during the extended run, and Arizona went up 63-43 midway through the fourth quarter. The Buffs didn’t record their first basket in the fourth until the 4:05 mark.