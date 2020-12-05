 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaina Pellington back on the court following long layoff, finding role in Wildcats' offense
editor's pick
Arizona women’s basketball

Shaina Pellington back on the court following long layoff, finding role in Wildcats' offense

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington (1) shoots a contested layup during the first half of Arizona Wildcats's season opener against NAU at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 29, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Shaina Pellington didn’t sleep much the night before Arizona’s season opener against NAU.

She hadn’t played a college basketball game in more than 550 days — so long ago that she almost forgot about her pregame rituals.

It began with a call to her dad, Dennis, in Canada.

“I think that was kind of just a moment for me where I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m really about to play a college basketball game,’” Pellington said.

“I honestly got a little bit emotional during that conversation with my dad because I have been preparing for this moment for so long and it’s finally here.”

Dennis Pellington tells his daughter the same thing before every game: Know your strengths. Play to your abilities. Do what you do.

“And a few other things to get me pumped up,” Shaina Pellington said. “Primarily, it’s just to help me build confidence. Remember who I am, why I do this, why I love doing this. And that they’re always going to support me and they’re excited for me.”

Pellington and her teammates will take that message into their next matchup. The seventh-ranked Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will host USC (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) Sunday at 1 p.m. The game comes two days after the UA outlasted No. 9 UCLA 68-65 on Friday night.

Pellington played 13 minutes against the Bruins, scoring four points on 2-of-5 shooting. In Arizona’s opener, she scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 19 minutes as the Wildcats beat NAU.

The University of Oklahoma transfer is sharing a backcourt with preseason All-American Aari McDonald for what the Wildcats hope is a deep NCAA Tournament run. Adia Barnes doesn’t need Pellington to do it all — Arizona’s coach told her as much before the NAU game.

“I just said, ‘Hey, we don’t need to be stressed. That’s not our identity,’” Barnes said. “You don’t have to come in and think you have to score 20 points. It’s not we do.”

Pellington’s presence this season should help McDonald, too. The guard’s quickness compliments McDonald’s, especially in transition.

“When I’m able to get out and transition with Aari, I think it’s always exciting. I always get butterflies in my stomach. I’m like, ‘Wow, somebody is running with me in transition,’” Pellington said. “I’m pretty quick, so it’s abnormal for me to be running alongside with somebody. … That is something I love doing. I see (McDonald) breaking out with the ball, I’m always going to sprint down with her to give her somebody to work with. … you’re always going to find me giving my full effort in that aspect of transition.”

The more they play together, the better the guards’ dynamic will be.

For now, Pellington’s mantra is simple: be patient.

Fortunately, she has practice. During her year away from college hoops, Pellington broke down her game and worked on specific areas, such as consistency with her shooting form and her defense.

She spent time playing with the Canadian National Team while sitting out at the UA, and her home country qualified for the Olympics.

The former Big 12 Freshman of the Year averaged 10 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 57% over three games with the national team.

And, of course, Pellington also spent a year battling McDonald in practice every day.

“My IQ and overall knowledge of the game just went up a lot,” Pellington said. “I’m way more vocal than I used to be. I could still work on that, but it has improved. I’m really critical of myself — you can always be better at things. I feel like my own ball defense — pestering whoever I’m covering, making it difficult for them — I feel like I’m doing a better job with that, too. …

“I know I’m being pushed every day in practice by my teammates, especially Aari. I think I’ve really grown as a player overall because of that.”

Sunday

• Who: USC (1-1, 1-0 Pac-12) at No. 7 Arizona (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12)

• When: 1 p.m.

• Watch online: ArizonaWildcats.com

• Radio:1400-AM

'I want to use my platform': Pellington proud to take a stand on social media

In August, Shaina Pellington spoke out about injustice  — both on college campuses and in the world.

A four-page note posted to the top of Pellington's Twitter account, @ShainaP_14, included the following: "I will never understand how you can love what we do, but hate what we are. Well guess what, I am BLACK and I am PROUD. My bloodline is full of rich history and hounourable achievements, as well as my fellow African American brothers and sisters! Every day I have to watch a brother or sister within my community die to senseless acts of police brutality. It hurts. We are hurting by this. Can't you see? You back us up when we score a touchdown, or shoot the game winning shot. Well my jersey is off ... do you still care now? Are you still cheering for me now?"

Pellington wrote that she "is in a way happier place now. I'm surrounded by people that love and care about me. … I am becoming the person and players that I always was capable of being. It's crazy what a little change in scenery can do for you..." 

Pellington said she's proud to use her platform for change. It's what her parents taught her: Be the change in the world that she wanted to see and to be a voice for those who are voiceless.

“There are a lot of things going on in the world right now that could be improved upon, and things that need to be brought to the limelight,” she said. “As a student-athlete, I want to use my platform in the best way possible to be able to do that. … Because at the end of the day, we're human first. I'm a person outside of my jersey and I think that's important for people to understand.

“Coach Adia (Barnes) has always been super supportive with anything that anybody wants to voice. She does recognize that we are people first. She does allow us to speak our truth when we want to. That’s really important to me. I feel right at home here, and especially with being able to do that. Coach Adia wants me to be the best version of myself, always."

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Arizona guards Dalen Terry, Terrell Brown reflect on the Wildcats' win over Eastern Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News