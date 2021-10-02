Shaina Pellington hopes title-game performance, Olympic experience will pay off

A: “A lot of my teammates when I came back — (and) even when I was there — were asking me a lot of questions about how things are going at the Olympics, how my experience was, what I what I learned. It was really cool to come back here and show them … about the things in practice that I was able to pick up that can help their game and also mine. Yeah, it was a great experience and they were all very excited for me.”

Coach Adia said that you are more vocal as a leader and she’s seen other gains from your summer. How has it helped you having her as your coach?

A: “I think the most important thing for players is to have a coach that supports you as a coach that backs you up on the floor. I think that can always elevate you as a player to another level. One thing she does a great job of is understanding her players, relating to her players. She is very honest and open. You can ask her anything and she’ll tell you the truth … she will always let you know what she thinks. She's always trying to help me develop my game, told me things I need to work on. She’s been very instrumental to my development as a player since I’ve been here.”