Shaina Pellington returns, hits another game-winner as Wildcats hold off Beavers

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Shaina Pellington hit a foul-line jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining, lifting No. 7 Arizona to a 55-53 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Pellington, a senior guard, scored all 12 of her points in the second half as the Wildcats (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) got back on track after losing their last game at USC. Pellington missed that game, as well as a win over Washington State last week.

It was Pellington's second game-winning shot of the year. Her buzzer-beater beat Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving.

Oregon State (7-4, 0-1) was valiant in defeat, playing its first game since Dec. 19 because of COVID-19 issues.

The Beavers final hope went awry when the in-bounds pass at midcourt was deflected.

Bendu Yeaney led the Wildcats with 15 points. Taya Corosdale scored a career-high 19 points for the Beavers, hitting 6 of 8 from the field with a team-high eight rebounds.

Taila von Oelhoffen, the Beavers’ leading scorer this season, had nine points and five assists.

Corosdale’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:42 left put the Beavers on top 51-49 for the first time since early in the third quarter.