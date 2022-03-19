 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaina Pellington shines as Wildcats win NCAA Tournament opener over UNLV; North Carolina next
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NO. 4 SEED ARIZONA 72, NO. 13 SEED UNLV 67

  • Updated

Shaina Pellington tied a career high with 30 points and the fourth-seeded Arizona Wildcats overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter top 13th-seeded UNLV 72-67 in Saturday night’s first-round NCAA Tournament game in McKale Center.

Cate Reese added 16 points for the Wildcats, who will take on fifth-seeded North Carolina at 7 p.m. Monday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. (The Tar Heels beat Stephen F. Austin 79-66 in Saturday's first game).

Reese hit 6 of 12 shots and added three rebounds in her first game since  suffering a dislocated shoulder last month. Her step-through layup with 3:20 remaining gave Arizona a 6-point lead, 62-56, and — finally — some much-needed breathing room.

"I was nervous; I was excited," Reese said. "I was just super-excited to be back on the floor with them."

Arizona forward Sam Thomas yells after forcing a turnover during an inbounds pass during the first half of Saturday's game.

But it was Pellington, the Oklahoma transfer who inherited Aari McDonald's starting point guard spot when the UA star went to the WNBA, who shined brightest on the big stake. She shot 10 of 19 from the field and hit 8 of 13 free throws for her best showing since last month's 30-point performance in a loss to Arizona State.

UNLV was led by forward Desi-Rae Young, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Guard Essence Booker finished with 12 points and five assists.

This story will be updated.

Up next

What: NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 5 seed North Carolina (24-6) at No. 4 seed Arizona (21-7)

When: 7 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1400-AM

Arizona 72, UNLV 67

UNLV (26-7)

Rooks 2-4 1-2 5, Young 7-10 2-4 16, Booker 4-10 3-4 12, Durazo-Frescas 3-6 2-2 11, Ethridge 2-4 0-0 5, Wilfred 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Winfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Obiazor 6-10 1-3 13, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-49 10-16 67

ARIZONA (21-7)

Reese 6-12 3-5 16, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Ware 3-6 3-4 9, Pellington 10-19 8-13 30, Yeaney 1-5 2-4 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Love 1-4 0-0 2, Chavez 0-2 0-0 0, Conner 1-2 2-2 5, Pueyo 0-1 0-0 0, Erdogan 2-3 0-0 4, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 18-28 72

UNLV 14 15 24 14 — 67

Arizona 9 22 17 24 — 72

3-Point Goals—UNLV 5-13 (Rooks 0-1, Booker 1-5, Durazo-Frescas 3-5, Ethridge 1-2), Arizona 4-16 (Reese 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Ware 0-1, Pellington 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Love 0-1, Conner 1-2, Pueyo 0-1, Erdogan 0-1). Assists—UNLV 11 (Booker 5), Arizona 10 (Pellington 4). Fouled Out—UNLV Young, Arizona Yeaney. ReboundsUNLV 36 (Young 11), Arizona 22 (Ware 7). Total Fouls—UNLV 18, Arizona 21. Technical Fouls—UNLV Team 1. A—9,573.

