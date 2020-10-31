Shane Nowell picks Arizona Wildcats for 2021, with Jason Terry landing the assist

“He and Dezonie are both talented drivers and defenders who should collectively put tons of pressure on opposing rims at the next level and also give the Wildcats lots of switchability on the defensive end.”

While Dezonie’s commitment was something of a late surprise, since he was outside UA’s recruiting radar until this fall, Nowell had been considered a longtime lean to Arizona.

That’s at least in part thanks to new assistant coach Jason Terry, a native of Seattle who went on to play for the Wildcats and have a 19-year NBA career.

“Arizona is really the only school that I’m looking at right now,” Nowell told 247Sports.com late in his recruitment. “They have been recruiting me really hard for a while and they have had a lot of really good things to say about my game.

“I’m lucky to be in a spot where I am being recruited and I have family members who have been through the process.”

Nowell is the second recruit from the Seattle area to join the Wildcats since Arizona moved to hire Terry last spring.