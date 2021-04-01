'She's an amazing teammate to have': Helena Pueyo could be an X-factor heading into showdown with Huskies

SAN ANTONIO — When Helena Pueyo knocks down a shot from long range, her teammates know to keep feeding her.
The screams of Pueyoooooo looooooooco punctuate her baskets.
The sophomore guard from Spain has hit five 3-pointers over the last two weeks. Her final two, against Indiana on Monday, helped the Wildcats advance to their first-ever Final Four.
Third-seeded Arizona (20-5) is hoping for more from Pueyo on Friday, when it takes on top-seeded UConn (28-1) at 6:30 p.m.
The last time the Wildcats and Huskies met in the NCAA Tournament was 1998. Despite Adia Barnes’ 17 points and 11 rebounds, the UA lost 74-57 in the Sweet 16.
This time around, the Wildcats want a different outcome. That’s why someone like Pueyo is so important. Consider: Pueyo scored six total points in the Wildcats’ final seven games before the NCAA Tournament. In San Antonio, she has put up 19 total points while hitting 5 of 17 3-pointers.
“I’m just trying to help my teammates as much as I can,” Pueyo said. “I want to enjoy the moment and finish with my team — going all the way. We are just going to have fun.”
Her skills were on display in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 game against Texas A&M. With Arizona leading 59-44 late in the third quarter, the Aggies tried to catch the Wildcats sleeping on an inbounds pass. They sent a player deep down the court, but Pueyo caught up and blocked the shot from behind.
In Monday’s game against Indiana, Pueyo’s heroics came on offense. She knocked down two from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats advance. Her first 3, coming with less than seven minutes left, extended Arizona’s lead to four points. Her second, coming a few minutes later, made it 57-50. Pueyo finished with six points, three rebounds and two blocks.
“Helena stepping up and making those big shots … I mean those were daggers in the game,” Barnes said. “(Pueyo) continues to make really big plays and just finds a way to help our team.”
Pueyo’s best moment may have come with a minute left against the Hoosiers.
UA was bringing the ball up against full-court pressure. Sam Thomas’ pass was deflected, and the ball was on the ground. Pueyo corralled the ball, then rolled it to Bendu Yeaney — who was alone near the basket. Yeaney scored, was fouled, and hit the ensuing free throw to give Arizona a 10-point lead.
“I saw Bendu almost under the basket. And I said, ‘OK I have to pass the ball like that.’ I think I was kind of lucky,” Pueyo said.
Thomas said that Pueyo “saved my butt.”
“Hey, I’m grateful to have Helena here,” Thomas said. “… Plenty of times you have those experiences where it’s just like you think you’re right there and then all of a sudden just some weird thing happens. … She was able to somehow tip it to Bendu and get that layup. I think that was one of the special moments in the game and a game-changer.”
Pueyo’s 3-point shooting will be key if Arizona hopes to upset UConn. The Wildcats must spread the floor and force the Huskies to defend the perimeter to keep the Huskies off star Aari McDonald.
Of course, Pueyo isn’t only about the 3. She has also been aggressive with running shots inside the free throw line. On defense, she locks down her opponent and uses her long arms to deflect passes. The Wildcats’ stifling defense is allowing just 50.5 points per game during the NCAA Tournament.
UA forward Trinity Baptiste called Pueyo one of Arizona’s X-factors heading into the biggest game in program history.
“The moments that you’ve seen lately in the tournament is what we see every day in practice,” Baptiste said. “… She’s is an amazing teammate to have. We just want to continue to encourage her to be herself.”