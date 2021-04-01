'She's an amazing teammate to have': Helena Pueyo could be an X-factor heading into showdown with Huskies

In Monday’s game against Indiana, Pueyo’s heroics came on offense. She knocked down two from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats advance. Her first 3, coming with less than seven minutes left, extended Arizona’s lead to four points. Her second, coming a few minutes later, made it 57-50. Pueyo finished with six points, three rebounds and two blocks.

“Helena stepping up and making those big shots … I mean those were daggers in the game,” Barnes said. “(Pueyo) continues to make really big plays and just finds a way to help our team.”

Pueyo’s best moment may have come with a minute left against the Hoosiers.

UA was bringing the ball up against full-court pressure. Sam Thomas’ pass was deflected, and the ball was on the ground. Pueyo corralled the ball, then rolled it to Bendu Yeaney — who was alone near the basket. Yeaney scored, was fouled, and hit the ensuing free throw to give Arizona a 10-point lead.

“I saw Bendu almost under the basket. And I said, ‘OK I have to pass the ball like that.’ I think I was kind of lucky,” Pueyo said.

Thomas said that Pueyo “saved my butt.”