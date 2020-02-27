Shorthanded Arizona Wildcats lose 57-48 to USC at Galen Center

LOS ANGELES — The shorthanded Arizona Wildcats shot just 28.1% from the field en route to a 57-48 loss to USC on Thursday at the Galen Center.

Although many of the faces were different, and Arizona was playing without wings Josh Green and Max Hazzard, it was somewhat reminiscent of UA’s 27.8% performance at USC last season, when the Wildcats lost 80-57.

This time, UA was just 3 for 26 (11.5%) from 3-point territory, while going 13 for 31 from inside the arc.

Zeke Nnaji led Arizona with 15 points and nine rebounds while Onyeka Okwongu had 11 points and 10 rebounds for USC, including a 72-foot bomb just before the halftime buzzer. USC’s Jonah Mathews added 14 points.

The loss dropped Arizona to 19-9 overall and 9-6 in the Pac-12 heading into a game Saturday at UCLA, while USC improved to 20-9 and 9-7.

The Wildcats announced before the game that Green would not play because of a sprained SI joint in his lower back and later said Hazzard would not play for “personal reasons.”

As a result, UA coach Sean Miller went with a big lineup out of necessity, starting Ira Lee at power forward and moving Stone Gettings from that spot to the small forward. Backup center Chase Jeter also received minutes.