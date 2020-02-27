Shorthanded Arizona Wildcats trail USC 26-21 at halftime

LOS ANGELES – Onyeka Okwongu launched a three-quarter court bomb just before the buzzer to give USC a 26-21 halftime lead over shorthanded Arizona Thursday at the Galen Center.

Okwongu’s shot was not characteristic of the first half, however, with both teams struggling to shoot. Arizona shot just 25.8% while USC was 40.7%. But the Wildcats stayed in the game by outrebounded USC 22-17.

The Wildcats announced before the game that freshman wing Josh Green would not play because of a sprained SI joint in his lower back and later said guard Max Hazzard would not play for “personal reasons.”

As a result, UA coach Sean Miller went with a big lineup out of necessity, starting Ira Lee at power forward and moving Stone Gettings from that spot to the small forward. Backup center Chase Jeter also received minutes.

With the revamped lineup, the Wildcats still managed to jump out to a 9-2 start, though USC took a 16-14 lead with eight minutes left while both teams shot poorly. At that point, UA had made just 2 of 11 3-pointers, with UA missing eight straight shots at one point, but the Wildcats outrebounded USC 15-9.

With just under four minutes left, UA cut it to 18-16 when Jemarl Baker stole an errant USC pass, drove down court and passed behind his back to Lee, who slammed in a dunk. A minute later, Lee drew a foul from Isaiah Mobley and hit two free throws to give UA a 21-18 lead with 2:29 left.

