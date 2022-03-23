'Showing everyone that we're still here': Students fired up for Wildcats' latest Sweet 16 appearance

Coleman said he expects business to pick up again on Thursday night, when the Wildcats take on Houston in San Antonio.

“We should be getting a lot of online orders and orders in general,” Coleman said.

Underneath the surface of all the hype and excitement surrounding the team, some fans are nervous about Arizona’s next matchup. The Wildcats had to work overtime, after all, to get past ninth-seeded TCU in Sunday’s second round.

“In the back of my mind, ‘are we going to flame out?”” said UA grad John Kluver. “Remember Buffalo (in 2018)? The last time we were in the tournament, we flamed out against (them).”

Despite any doubts, there are reasons to indicate that the Wildcats can go even deeper in the tournament.

“If you look at a championship run, there’s usually a game like the one vs. TCU where it could go either way,” Kluver said. “It went our way and it kind of makes you feel this might be legit.”

When Arizona and Houston tip off on Thursday evening, expect University Boulevard to be packed. Priya has made plans to watch at Gentle Ben’s, “which I feel a lot of people are doing,” she said.