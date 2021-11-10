Signed, sealed, delivered: Wildcats haul in highest-rated class in program history

“Helena is a very good player,” Barnes said. “She has an extremely high basketball IQ. She has natural gifts you can't teach. You can't teach someone vision on the floor. She's a phenomenal passer. She’s like Ricky Rubio (of the Cleveland Cavaliers) — I joke with her about that. She can play the 1,2,3,4 — she knows every position. She knows where people could be, and she is one of the best at finding people. I mean guards lick their chops when they are in the game with her because they're confident, because they know they're going to get shots and the posts are going to get the ball.

"She puts the ball in the right place at the right time all the time. I put her at the one (point guard) a lot (in home opener). Because I think she's a 6-foot player that can be a really good one. She shoots the ball well; she can drive it. She's a good defender. …

"I think people like to play with her. They're confident with her and the ball moves well, it doesn't stick with her. And I like that.”

One more for the rafters

Aari McDonald was just one of the 6,154 in attendance at Tuesday night’s home opener to watch her former teammates. She arrived to find her name in the McKale Center Ring of Honor, along with former UA men’s basketball players Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green.