Less than 24 hours after Adam Miller announced that he would commit to either Arizona, Louisville or Illinois the day after the fall signing period ends, the four-star Chicago guard tweeted that Michigan had now also offered him a scholarship.
Then Miller tweeted that he would visit the Wolverines this weekend. And then he deleted that tweet.
Meanwhile, after watching former high school teammate Zeke Nnaji play in Arizona’s Red-Blue Game and also visiting North Carolina, four-star Minnesota wing Kerwin Walton told Rivals.com he was checking out Vanderbilt last weekend. He was expected to head to Cal this weekend, in the middle of the weeklong fall signing period, and then, maybe, make a decision later this month or December.
These kinds of itineraries are one reason why Arizona may wind up with only one actual signee during the fall signing period that begins Wednesday: Phoenix Hillcrest Prep guard Dalen Terry.
More top prospects are waiting until just after the November signing period to commit but not sign a binding letter of intent. That leaves them technically free to go elsewhere in the spring if things drastically change and, for the most part, can get other recruiters off their backs during their senior high school seasons.
“We’ve seen the trend for a couple years,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “I don’t think that has anything to do with us here at Arizona; it’s just a changing landscape with a lot of the nation’s best players and people. They’re not signing early; they’re committing and sticking with their commitment.
“I don’t really have a thought one way or the other on that, but I would say that nationally you hear that more and more often than you once did.”
It happened to Arizona last year, when Zeke Nnaji committed to the Wildcats on Nov. 23, just two days after the fall signing period ended, and then remained committed. He even adopted a strength-training program from Arizona coaches.
That helped Miller breathe easy until April, when Nnaji signed with the Wildcats. Miller said, to him, there was no difference to Nnaji verbally committing and other recruits such as Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Christian Koloko signing during the November period.
“Zeke’s family is an incredible family and they did their research, had a plan, stuck by their plan, and they were one of the groups that elected to not sign,” Miller said. “Zeke did sign in April and that was their plan all along. I know there are families, not just players, that we’re recruiting that are thinking along those lines.”
In Adam Miller’s case, it is possible he’s waiting to see how Arizona’s NCAA situation plays out and/or whether Illinois point guard Ayo Dosunmo leaves for the NBA. In any case, Sean Miller says Arizona will likely wind up with “in and around” five new players by next spring.
That would give UA a total of 13 new players in two years.
“When you bring an eight or nine, it’s tough to kind of follow that up and get five,” Miller said. “But we’ll get there. I’m comfortable with where we are. And we’re hard at work, I’ll tell you that. It’s not like we’re just sitting here coaching this year’s team. There’s always that dual approach of your recruiting and your coaching, and it will all work itself out.”
Doutrive might return Thursday
Sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive is on a path toward playing Thursday against San Jose State if he clears final obstacles with Miller this week.
Doutrive has been suspended indefinitely for unspecified reasons since UA’s Nov. 1 exhibition game with Chico State, though he has continued to practice with the Wildcats. While Miller said during his weekly news conference Tuesday that Doutrive was “really in the same place,” it was the first time the coach has signaled that a return could be imminent.
“There is a chance that he could play against San Jose State,” Miller said. “I’m not going to commit to that right now. But I think there’s a chance that he could. There’s also a chance that we could be in the same place as we approach game day, so I’ll know more of the next couple of days.”
Doutrive won the team’s gold jersey twice in practice last month and Miller indicated he would have been a starter if active. Instead, Miller has started senior Dylan Smith at shooting guard.
Bringing Doutrive back to face San Jose State, which won only four games last season, might allow the Wildcats to work him back in the rotation without undue pressure. Arizona will face a much tougher opponent, New Mexico State, on Sunday at McKale Center.
Baker thanks NCAA, UA staffers
In his first media appearance since being cleared to play immediately this season, Kentucky transfer guard Jemarl Baker expressed thanks and said his nagging hip injury has been improving.
Baker was initially expected to sit out this year under NCAA transfer rules, but filed a waiver that appeared to be related to the knee injury and other issues at Kentucky. Baker declined to specify his request, but Kentucky coach John Calipari expressed support for Baker and Arizona — a stance that may have helped Baker’s case.
“I just want to thank the NCAA first off, thank Kentucky as well as thank Coach Cal, and everybody who helped in the process,” Baker said. “I’m just excited to be here and excited to be eligible to play.”
Miller said last week that Baker had missed about 60 percent of UA’s preseason practices because of a hip injury. Baker said Tuesday the injury has been improving.
“I’ve been working with J-Rock, working with Rounds, just getting it better,” Baker said, referring to athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie and conditioning coach Chris Rounds. “It’s gradually getting better for sure. Regardless, I have to step up and produce.”
Pac-12 teams have new life
The Pac-12 collectively entered Tuesday’s games at 17-0 if you take out Colorado’s defeat of Arizona State in China in what was considered a nonconference game.
The Pac-12 started 18-5 last season, going 0-4 against major conference team. The improvement from last year to this year doesn’t surprise Miller.
“If you would have asked me late in the summer, early fall, I would have told you that I think the Pac-12 this season will be deeper and better,” Miller said. “We have some really good coaches in our conference, maybe the best group of coaches that that we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.
“A couple of the new hires, those guys come from winning backgrounds and they’re excellent at what they do. You can already see it. And I think we have some veterans that are returning, and a good group of newcomers. I look at the newcomers at Oregon and Washington and there’s a couple guys that are going to play in the NBA next year that are on their teams.”
Conference showing signs of turnaround
