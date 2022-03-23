Sixteen stories: Wildcats' diverse roster took disparate paths to basketball's peak

For years already, there have been people walking around Mali with jerseys labeled “Ballo,” “Baby Ballo” and “Ballo Junior.” Some babies have been named after him, too.

“Honestly, it's been great,” Ballo said after committing to Arizona last April. “Even today, if I go back home there will be people named after me and I have to really give back to those people. They are looking at me. So I have to be an example for them.

“It’s a lot to take as a young age, but at the same time, I just have to be myself. Those people are named after me because of me, so I don't really try to be anyone else.”

Ballo is also pretty worldly after all that experience. He left home as a 13-year-old to play at a school in the Canary Islands, and was so good that FC Barcelona offered him a six-year contract to play professionally on the Spanish mainland and potentially develop into one of its senior team players.

Ballo instead opted to play for the NBA Academy Latin America during the 2018-19 school year, and aim for the U.S. college basketball route, with the academy hiring a teacher who helped him achieve college eligibility.