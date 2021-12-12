Sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats 'gut out' ninth straight win

Missing starting forward Lauren Ware with a knee injury suffered Thursday night, Arizona looked out of sorts from the get go. New Mexico deployed a zone defense the entire game, practically daring Arizona to shoot 3s, and the Wildcats happily obliged.

The Lobos’ quick pace kept the game moving as the team combined to take 33 shot attempts in the first quarter alone. The game was tied 16-16 after 10 minutes of play.

“They were hurting us in the beginning,” Barnes said.

The zone strategy appeared to be working for New Mexico in the first half. Arizona attempted 21 3s in the first two quarters, making six (28%); it attempted a season-high 36 of them for the game. The Lobos trailed just 35-32 at halftime.

“I don't typically have a team that shoots 36 3s,” Barnes said.

The difference in the second half was that the Wildcats were able to convert their open shot opportunities, hitting 7 of 15 from deep.

“We tried to pull them out of the zone, they didn’t pull out of the zone, and we were able to start knocking down shots,” Conner said. “We have the personnel to do that.”