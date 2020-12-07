Sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats schedule Idaho Vandals for Dec. 23 at McKale Center

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) passes the ball down court to a teammate after being block off by USC Trojans guard India Otto (2) during a game at the McKale Center, on Dec. 6, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
The No. 6 Arizona women's basketball team scheduled a new nonconference opponent for the 2020-21 season on Monday, adding Big Sky Conference favorites in the Idaho Vandals.
The Wildcats and Vandals will play on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at McKale Center. Tipoff time is to be determined. So far, it's the only nonconference opponent on Arizona's schedule this season, but head coach Adia Barnes has frequently posted on Twitter that the UA is always looking for opponents.
Arizona won its first nonconference game in the Wildcats' season-opening win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats have already entered their 22-game conference schedule, and recently swept the L.A. schools at McKale Center which included a win over No. 9 UCLA, Barnes' third win over a top-10 opponent in her time at Arizona.
Idaho should be another challenge the sixth-ranked Wildcats. The Vandals were picked to win the Big Sky regular season championship by the media with 16 of the 21 first-place votes. Idaho is riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to last season, when the Vandals won seven straight games to end the season.
Arizona's next game will be against rival Arizona State on Thursday at 4 p.m. in McKale Center and televised on Pac-12 Network.
