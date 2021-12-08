Sixth-ranked Wildcats rested, ready to return after 12-day break

For Yeaney, there was time to look at what wasn’t working for her — scoring. Yeaney went 3 for 10 from the field in three Paradise Jam games, scoring only six points — all against DePaul. Before the trip, Yeaney was hitting 67% of her shots.

“I got into a little shooting slump while I was in the Virgin Islands,” Yeaney said. “I just worked on my shot and just trying to get back into my rhythm again.”

The break gave the Wildcats something rare: a weekend off. The UA doesn't plan to have another one until April — that is, if they reach their intended goal of playing for another national championship.

Spreading it around

This year's Wildcats aren’t depending solely on only one player for most of their offense. During the Paradise Jam, Shaina Pellington shot 52%, tournament MVP Cate Reese shot 46% and all-tournament pick Sam Thomas shot 72%.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, the fifth-best mark in the country.